Trump tells soldiers: 'We don’t care if you’re politically correct'

Donald Trump addressed US troops in Qatar (May 15) telling them he signed an executive order on his first day in office to cancel their diversity training - because he doesn't care if they're politically correct.

Speaking at the largest US military base in the Middle East, Trump went on to say, "I directed the reinstatement of all patriots expelled from our military by the covid vaccine mandate which should have never happened."

Trump made the stop on his tour of the Middle East meeting with the King of Saudi Arabia, the President of Syria and Qatar's Emir.

