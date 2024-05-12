Sean Paul fans baffled to find out he's not saying his own name at start of songs

Sean Paul fans have been left gobsmacked to discover the dancehall singer isn't saying his own name at the start of his own songs.

Speaking on KTU, he revealed that he's actually saying 'Chanderpaul', in reference to West Indies cricket legend, Shivnarine Chanderpaul. Well, it does sound suspiciously similar.

"His name was on the TV, on radio every day because of him being so great at cricket...it basically became my nickname", he said.

"That's some serious Mandela effect", one person wrote in the comments.

