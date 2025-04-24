Donald Trump doesn't think US losing tourism is a 'big deal'

Donald Trump has said that America losing tourism is "no big deal" during a press conference in the Oval Office on Wednesday (April 23).

Tourism rates dropped in the United States last month by almost 12 per cent compare to March 2024.

Over 100,000 tourists flying by plane have been lost compared to last year, from the UK (14.8 percent), Germany (28.5 per cent) and Spain (24.5 per cent).

Trump speculated to the press that the reason for the drop, especially with European travellers, could be to do with nationalism.

Why not read...

Sign up for our free Indy100 weekly newsletter



How to join the indy100's free WhatsApp channel

Have your say in our news democracy. Click the upvote icon at the top of the page to help raise this article through the indy100 rankings