Amy Winehouse fans get first trailer for controversial biopic

The first trailer for 'Back To Black', the biopic of Amy Winehouse's life, has been released amid controversy over its making.

Marisa Abela is taking on the role of the singer, while Jack O’Connell plays her husband, Blake Fielder-Civil.

“I don’t write music to be famous,” Abela says in the trailer, which shows iconic moments from throughout the star's life. “I write songs because I don’t what I’d do if I didn’t.”

The film hits cinemas in May.

