Viral property sales music video has people rushing to 'put in offers'

An estate agent has gone viral for all the best reasons (although some may argue otherwise) for a music video that she made for a property on sale in Leighton Buzzard.

The now viral video was actually made in November 2022 but has since been viewed far and wide after being shared on social media. At the time of writing it has more than 120,000 views on YouTube.

According to the YouTube description on the Just Knock Estate Agents channel the house is being sold by the Laurels from Hockliffe about the "stranger things" happening in the house.

Rather than just a simple guided tour of the house we are treated to reworking of theme from the classic 80s fantasy movie TheNeverendingStory.

Needless to say people are loving the clip. One person called it "the greatest property sales video in the world." Another said: "Brilliant. Putting in an offer now."

If you are interested, the property is still on the market for offers in excess of £700,000.

