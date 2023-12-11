'What's wrong with that?': Nigel Farage addresses huge I'm A Celeb pay check

Nigel Farage has finally addressed the rumoured pay check of over £1 million for his I'm A Celebrity appearance - and he's dubbed it the 'biggest' he's ever had.

Following a bronze medal in the reality show, the former UKIP leader appeared on Good Morning Britain to discuss his unexpected popularity, and the money that helped get him there in the first place.

“I had no other agenda other than to test myself", he said.

“Is this the biggest pay check I’ve ever had? Yes, it is and what on earth is wrong with that?”

Sign up to our free Indy100 weekly newsletter.