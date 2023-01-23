Prankster secretly changes labels in Sainsbury's to hilarious product descriptions

A prankster with a passion for marketing has been sneakily changing the labels in Sainsbury's, to hilarious descriptions of the products.

Andy Khatouli, creative director at Oddigy, filmed himself going around the supermarket, switching the likes of 'Spam' to 'All the worst bits'.

The labels were perfectly disguised to represent the font and branding of the big four supermarket.

Other hilarious additions included 'R.I.P.' for chicken, and 'bowel cleanser' for baked beans.

