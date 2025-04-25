Video

Conclave views rocket after Pope's death - but what's fact and what's fiction?

Conclave views rocket after Pope's death - but what's fact and what's fiction?

Conclave has seen a 283 per cent rise in views online after the death of Pope Francis, but what does the movie get right and wrong?

From conclave admission rules to the burning of the ballots, we had a look where fact ends and fiction begins in the Oscar winning movie.

conclave
