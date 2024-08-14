Mother and daughter left in stitches after huge post-colonoscopy fart

A mum and daughter were left in stitches after one of them couldn’t help but pass gas while recovering from a colonoscopy.

Emma Johns was still high from the procedure’s anaesthesia in July when her mum Jessica came to visit her in the hospital afterwards.

Hilarious footage – which has been viewed more than 2million times – shows Emma joking she needs to poop before letting out a huge fart.

Emma then laughs that she’s feeling much better ‘and could go run’ before passing gas two more times, leaving them both bent over laughing.

Emma, from Texas, USA, said: “My mom and I absolutely lost it. We were both shocked. She’s my best friend and we laugh about everything anyway, so this was the funniest thing ever to us.“

"We still laugh every time one of us thinks about it. The nurses told me that I would feel a little gassier than usual because they ran out of CO2 and had to use regular air instead.

“I really didn’t think it would be that dramatic of a fart, it honestly surprised me too.“ It obviously surprised the nurses too as they were cracking up behind the curtain.

“I was still coming up from the high, I was so tired but knew some air needed to come out before I could leave.

“I’ve always had stomach issues and this procedure was done to rule out Crohn’s disease. Luckily I do not.”

