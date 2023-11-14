A clip of Aaron Ramsdale in conversation with Ian Wright is being dubbed the reason he was removed from the Arsenal starting line-up.

While the clip was released back in May of the keeper seemingly uninterested in football, David Raya was signed just weeks later.

“If you ask me to concentrate on a game of football for 90 minutes, I’m finished, I can’t do it", Ramsdale admitted.

“So that’s why I get involved with the fans and I’ll sing along with the songs.”