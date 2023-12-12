Jason Momoa under fire for 'rude' behaviour during interview with Nigella Lawson

Jason Momoa has sparked criticism after the actor seemingly sat with his back turned on Nigella Lawson during an appearance on The One Show.

The actor was promoting the latest Aquaman movie when he hopped onto the BBC sofa for an interview. However, he appeared to face James Nesbitt the entire time, completely blocking off Lawson from his view.

It's likely that he didn't realise what he had done, however, he is yet to comment.

