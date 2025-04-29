Trump admin says those disobeying ban on men in women’s sports will be prosecuted

Press Secretary Karoline Leavitt has issued a venomous warning that sports teams not obeying the ban on men in women's sports could be sued, prosecuted or have their federal funding taken away.

Leavitt referenced the state of Maine being sued by the Department of Justice as an example of what could happen to those who defy federal law.

Maine's Governor Janet Mills refused to ban transgender athletes participating in women's sports, and in response, Trump threatened to take away Maine's education funding.

