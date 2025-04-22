Donald Trump digs out Joe Biden over Easter bunny blunder

Donald Trump couldn't resist the chance to make fun of previous President Joe Biden at the White House Easter celebrations on Monday (April 21) describing the 'beautiful moment' an Easter bunny saved him.

Trump referred to the viral 2022 moment when an aide dressed as the Easter bunny ushered Biden away from the press mid sentence, as he spoke to them about foreign policy.

Speaking at this years Easter celebrations the President laughed at Biden's expense and said: "He's not taking Trump out."

