Emmys 2024 viewers spot terrifying 'green goblin' lurking on stage

Eagle-eyed Emmys viewers will have noticed that among the glitz and the glamour of the celebrity guests, there was a terrifying green goblin lurking in the crowd.

Rest assured, however, that there hasn't been an alien invasion.

It was actually RuPaul’s Drag Race star Princess Poppy up to her usual creative tricks.

Complete with pointy ears and a grimacing smile, the 'goblin' definitely stole the show, with the cameras momentarily panning back to her to scare viewers.

Iconic.

