Reporter tries to get dirt out of Raheem Sterling's eye in bizarre interaction

Raheem Sterling faced an awkward post-match interview following Chelsea's game against Manchester City, when a reporter noticed he had something in his eye.

Patrick Davidson saw the Chelsea ace rubbing his eye mid-questioning, and decided to take action himself.

"Crazy game followed by…Oh you’ve got a bit…come here. You’ve got a bit of grass in your eye,” he began, putting his hand out to assist the player.

"You’re going to put some more dirt in my eye!”, Sterling clapped back, making things even more awkward.