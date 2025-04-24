Veteran shows off sticker on prosthetic mocking Biden to Trump in Oval Office

An American war veteran took the opportunity to show off a sticker on his prosthetic mocking Joe Biden to President Trump in a meeting at the White House (April 23).

The sticker had a photo of Joe Biden with "Lets go Brandon" on, a slogan which has become a viral meme sensation as a way to mock the previous president.

The phrase came about during a 2021 NASCAR interview when a sports reporter misheard a crowd chanting "F--- Joe Biden" for "Let's go Brandon" after Brandon Brown had won the race.

