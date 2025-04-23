Your fruit loops might taste different soon, RFK Jr. announces

Secretary Robert F. Kennedy Jr. has announced a ban on artificial dyes in food and drinks, changing the flavour of American favourites like fruit loops.

The Department of Heath and Human Services plans on phasing out petroleum-based synthetic dyes by the end of 2026.

Experts have linked these dyes, such as Red No 2 and Orange B, to a number of neurological problems in some children.

The Food and Drug Administration (FDA) plans to authorise four new natural colour additives to help companies find alternatives quickly.

