Trump won't play 'hardball' with tariffs - but says China 'needs to make a deal'

Donald Trump appeared to contradict himself yesterday (April 22) in a press conference at the White House discussing tariffs on China.

When asked if he was going to play hardball with them Trump said, "I'm not going to say, oh I'm going to play hardball with China... We're going to be very nice, they're going to be very nice."

He went on to say that China need to make a deal and if they don't they'll make it for them, seemingly contradicting his earlier statement.

Tariffs on China currently sit at 145 per cent with a retaliation tariff of 125 per cent on US goods.

Why not read...

Sign up for our free Indy100 weekly newsletter



How to join the indy100's free WhatsApp channel

Have your say in our news democracy. Click the upvote icon at the top of the page to help raise this article through the indy100 rankings