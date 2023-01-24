Utah woman discovers she's 'married to her cousin' while pregnant with their baby

A couple from Utah discovered that they were actually related after finding out they were having a baby together.

Marcella and Tage Hill, both 42, were researching names for their baby via their family trees, when they realised there were some similarities.

"We soon realised that my grandpa and his grandma were first cousins. It was super weird", Marcella says of their moment of realisation.

The couple ended up naming their daughter after their great-great-gran, Mary Jane Dollar.

