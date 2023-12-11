'Here Comes Honey Boo Boo' star's death announced following cancer battle

Alana Thompson AKA Honey Boo Boo has issued an emotional video following the death of her sister, Anna 'Chickadee' Cardwell.

The 29-year-old appeared on Here Comes Honey Boo Boo when Thompson was a youngster entering pageants, but was delivered the news that she had cancer in January 2023.

"I would've loved for you to get to see me graduate college but I know you will forever cheer me on in heaven! We will all make sure your legacy lives on forever", now-18-year-old Alana wrote on social media.

