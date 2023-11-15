Logan Paul admits that he almost killed Rey Mysterio during recent WWE match

Logan Paul has confessed that him seemingly 'saving' Rey Mysterio's life during their recent WWE match was actually because he was at fault for the incident in the first place.

Coming clean on Impaulsive, Paul admitted that his own mistake caused the fall which saw Mysterio almost land on his neck, so he had no choice but to step in.

"I think I was too far back for the move and I think he didn’t clear enough ground for the move," he said.

"So like truthfully while I like the headlines and I like being gassed up like this, I was just doing my job.”