Donald Trump met with American war veterans at the White House on Wednesday (April 23) and praised their bravery.

When the veterans told the President they'd been hit pretty good he replied, "Amazing."

During their meeting they discussed their regiments high rate of purple heart awards, a military decoration awarded in the name of the President given to those wounded or killed while serving, and took the opportunity to mock Joe Biden.

