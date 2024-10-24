19-year-old gets mistaken for toddler because she's just 3ft tall

A teenager has become a viral hit due to her young appearance which has people mistaking her as a toddler.

Aboli Jarit, from Nagpur, India, is only 3ft 4" tall, and has a condition which prevents her body from developing, as well as a kidney disease.

Despite her challenges, Jarit has high hopes for the future, and is attending college as well as pursuing her music career - most recently appearing on Indian Idol.

