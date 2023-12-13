Nigel Farage's attack on ITV's boss over I'm A Celeb is pure Alan Partridge

Nigel Farage has returned to GB News following his I'm A Celebrity stint, and he's come back with an accidental Alan Partridge-esque rant about ITV.

The former UKIP leader claimed bosses 'at the top of ITV' were trying to 'make life unpleasant' for him.

"I don't want to spoil the glow I have after doing I'm A Celebrity", he said.

"But I would say to you Mr Kevin Lygo, the boss of ITV, it's up to you mate, if you want to go to war with me, you really can."

Lygo has not responded.

