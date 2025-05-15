Ben and Jerry's co-founder arrested for protesting at US Senate

Ben and Jerry's co-founder, Ben Cohen, was arrested on Wednesday (May 14) and removed from a US Senate hearing along with other protesters, interrupting Health Secretary Robert F Kennedy Jr. during a budget proposal.

Cohen shouted, "Congress pays for bombs to kill children in Gaza" he later restated his claim saying lawmakers pay for bombs whilst paying for them by taking Medicaid from US children.

RFK looked startled as the shouting began during his testimony. Capitol Police immediately arrested and escorted the ice cream founder and longtime progressive activist out of the room.

