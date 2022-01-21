Video

Meat Loaf stuns Avid Merron with incredible voice in classic Bo’ Selecta clip

Keith Lemon has described signing with Meat Loaf as a "career highlight" following news of the icon's death on Friday.

Leigh Francis, the man behind the famous character, shared a clip of the pair singing together about "trying to get laid" from a 2003 episode of Bo' Selecta!

During the exchange, Meat Loaf stuns another of his characters - Avid Merron - with his incredible voice.

"Such sad news about Meat Loaf. Had a career highlight with him. Thanks to his wonderful kindness. Total legend," Francis wrote on social media.

Sign up to our newsletters here.

showbiz
Up next Viral

Viral

50

Lord of the Rings cast reunite on Zoom

News

94

Wimbledon in numbers

Politics

Sport

Showbiz

34

About Time's iconic wedding scene

18

Colin Jost skewers Trump on SNL