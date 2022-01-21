Meat Loaf stuns Avid Merron with incredible voice in classic Bo’ Selecta clip

Keith Lemon has described signing with Meat Loaf as a "career highlight" following news of the icon's death on Friday.

Leigh Francis, the man behind the famous character, shared a clip of the pair singing together about "trying to get laid" from a 2003 episode of Bo' Selecta!

During the exchange, Meat Loaf stuns another of his characters - Avid Merron - with his incredible voice.

"Such sad news about Meat Loaf. Had a career highlight with him. Thanks to his wonderful kindness. Total legend," Francis wrote on social media.

