Man discovers missing son was found in his basement on live TV

A clip has re-emerged of the moment a dad finds out that his missing son has been found in the basement - on live TV.

"I've searched the basement, my wife has searched the basement, the FBI has searched the basement, the Detroit Police searched my basement", Charles Bothuell IV reacted, confused, after 12 days of searching.

It turned out the boy had never been lost at all, and instead hid in the basement to avoid punishment from his dad when he found out his son hadn't exercised.

