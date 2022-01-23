Toddler with no legs defies rare condition by showcasing handstands and flips

Meet the toddler who has defied a super-rare condition only seen fifty times before and born with no legs who now does handstands and flips.

Three-year-old Oliver Buckingham was diagnosed with a genetic disorder sacral agenesis where his lower spine didn't develop properly.

He is missing both legs, has structural issues with his jaw and is nonverbal.

But, when he was only a year-and-a-half, Oliver could hold himself upright and move around with his arms by himself.

Doctors questioned how he would develop but he now loves nothing more than doing flips and handstands.

