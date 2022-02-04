Anna Kendrick is being sued by a photographer for $150K

Anna Kendrick, the actress most known for Pitch Perfect, is being sued by photographer Ulices Ramales for allegedly using his work without the proper attribution.

In a report from Radar Online, Ramales told the court that he makes money by licensing photos that he takes of celebrities to various media outlets.

He took photos of Kendrick in 2019 while she was strolling the streets of New York in a white dress.

With that, Ramales claimed that Kendrick posted the photos to her Instagram account without crediting him or paying the licensing fee to use them.

He further said that his photo lost monetary value when she shared it with her millions of followers on the social media platform.

As a result, Ramales wants at least $150,000 in compensation and an injunction to prevent Kendrick from using any of his other photos.

