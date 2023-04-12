Bizarre moment Arnold Schwarzenegger takes it upon himself to fill giant pothole

Arnold Schwarzenegger has filmed himself filming a giant pothole down his street in LA, after he got fed up of waiting for the local authorities to fix it.

"I always say, let’s not complain, let’s do something about it. Here you go", he wrote alongside the clip, which shows him with a shovel, filling the hole that has reportedly been 'screwing up bikes' for weeks.

The 75-year-old seamlessly filled it over with tarmac, garnering praise from people in the comments applauding his mantra.

A job well done.

