Hailey Bieber finally addresses claims she 'stole' Justin Bieber from Selena Gomez

Hailey Bieber has finally opened up on rumours that she 'stole' husband Justin Bieber from his ex-girlfriend, Selena Gomez.

The model tends to keep quiet on her personal life due to public scrutiny, but she recently appeared on the Call Her Daddy podcast to tell all.

When host Alex Cooper asked about accusations of her being a 'home-wrecker', Hailey said flatly: "No."

"Let's put it this way. When him and I ever started, like, hooking up or anything of that sort he was not ever in a relationship. Ever."

Click here to sign up for our newsletters.