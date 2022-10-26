Kanye West claims Kim Kardashian could never love Pete Davidson because he's white

Kanye West is once again stirring the pot with ex-wife Kim Kardashian, by insulting her now-ended relationship with Pete Davidson.

The rapper appeared on Lex Fridman's Podcast where he added fuel to the fire, after months of antagonising the pair while they were still together.

"She could never love this dude, not just because he’s ugly, he’s not Black. She likes Black guys. Every guy that she is with looks exactly the same," he said.

"I am the living Robert Kardashian. And I’m going to stand up for what God would want.”

