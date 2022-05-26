Kim Kardashian mocked for pretending to eat 'delicious' burger in ad blunder

Kim Kardashian is being mocked for a new Beyond Meat ad in which she pretends to eat a 'delicious' vegan burger - all while it remains untouched.

"I believe so much in the mission of Beyond Meat that I’ve stepped in to help with my greatest asset - my taste," she says in the 30-second Instagram video.

"This plant-based meat is not only amazingly delicious, but it’s also better for you and better for the planet."

Unfortunately for Kim, fans quickly noticed there wasn't a single bite mark.

