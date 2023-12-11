Kelly Clarkson sparks debate after admitting to 'gross' shower habit

Kelly Clarkson has sparked debate among fans after admitting she both pees and brushes her teeth in the shower to be 'productive'.

The singer got into a chat with Kenan Thompson on her talk show, where she confessed she's often 'in a hurry' and that it 'does wash down' when you're cleaning the rest of your body.

However, Thompson made a case for it being even more essential to wash all of your legs if that's the type of thing you're doing.

