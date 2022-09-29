Trevor Noah explains why he 'feels bad for Liz Truss'

The Daily Show's Trevor Noah says he 'feels bad for Liz Truss' after she's become unpopular with a lot of the British public, just weeks after being made prime minister.

“This was the first bill that she proposed – and it tanked the entire economy", Noah said of the mini-Budget that sent the pound's value to its lowest rate.

"At some point, can we admit that even life-long politicians don't actually know what they're doing?"

