England's first ever drive-thru Chinese takeaway has opened in Warrington - and people are flocking from far and wide to give it a go.

Between 5pm and 9pm, customers at Wiyo will be served up takeout favourites from the comfort of their cars, and it's already been given the thumbs up by reviewers.

Pricing is reasonable too, with a single dish and drink setting you back just £7.

The best part? The business is already planning to expand to the likes of Manchester, Liverpool, and Essex.

Click here to sign up for our newsletters