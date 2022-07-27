Professional hugger is charging £75 per hour for a cuddle

A 'professional hugger' has appeared on This Morning to explain why he's charging people £75 an hour for a cuddle.

Treasure, from Bristol, believes that a platonic hug is the key to better mental health, and insists it's nothing sexual.

"The session begins with us getting to know each other in a non-contact environment," he explained to hosts Josie Gibson and Craig Doyle.

"After that, it’s whatever you would like."

The three of them then embraced for a cuddle, and Josie even described it as the 'best day' of her life.



