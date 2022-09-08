Irish weather presenter's sweet reason alarm went off throughout whole report

An Irish weather presenter has revealed the sweet reason why her alarm began going off throughout her entire report.

“If you can hear a tinkling, I am really really sorry, it’s my alarm that has gone off. I’m really sorry," Cecilia Daly was forced to apologise, as it rang out in the background.

She later tweeted that it was actually an alarm she sets as her 'chocolate cut-off'.

'So if you’re wondering why I have an alarm going off at 7pm….it's my ‘stop eating’ alarm..my chocolate cut off lol' she wrote.

