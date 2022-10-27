Elon Musk carries sink into Twitter HQ hinting that he's closed $44bn deal

Elon Musk has shared a clip of him confirming his $44billion takeover of Twitter, by walking into their HQ clutching a sink.

“Entering Twitter HQ – let that sink in,” he tweeted alongside the video.

He's also updated his bio to read 'chief twit', suggesting the deal could be done, just in the nick of time for his 28 October deadline.

The 51-year-old would be facing legal action for breach of contract if he didn't go through with the sale.

Click here to sign up for our newsletters.

