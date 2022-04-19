New study says humans are responsible for puppy dog eyes

A new study has found that humans are responsible for "puppy dog" eyes, and they're a result of breeding that started nearly 33,000 years ago.

Despite being a cousin of wolves, dogs have more 'fast-twitch' face muscles which allow them to have move movement control.

"Throughout the domestication process, humans may have bred dogs selectively based on facial expressions that were similar to their own," Anne Burrows, professor at Duquesne University, told CNN on the findings.

It seems that dogs are more like their owners than we thought...

