Every time New Zealand's Jacinda Ardern stood up to misogyny while in power

With news that New Zealand prime minister Jacinda Ardern is stepping down, people globally are remembering her legacy as a no-nonsense woman who didn't stand for sexism.

From dying her hair to her relationship with Finnish prime minister Sanna Marin, there's been plenty of uncalled-for reporter questioning that she's expertly navigated.

Ardern has resigned as she feels she "no longer has enough in the tank" to do the job justice, and is being praised for her honesty.

