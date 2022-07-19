Kenton Cool reveals staggering price of climbing Mount Everest

Mountaineer Kenton Cool has revealed just how much it would cost the average person to go on a Mount Everest expedition - and it's far more than you'd expect.

The 48-year-old has climbed it himself 16 times, and does one guided tour a year for those willing to pay up.

"Everest is going to be anywhere between about $35,000 and the sky's the limit," he admitted on Jamie Laing's Private Parts podcast.

"The most expensive single operator on the mountain right now is Nims (Nirmal Purja) because of his reputation."

