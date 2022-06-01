Lia Thomas defends trans athletes saying transition made her body weaker

Transgender swimmer has been defending her community by opening up on how transitioning made her body 'weaker' and affected her performance.

Critics have previously claimed her success was an unfair advantage.

"I lost muscle mass and I became a lot weaker and a lot, a lot slower in the water," she said in an interview with Good Morning America.

"If you support transwomen and they’ve met all the NCAA requirements, I don’t know if you can say something like that. Trans women are not a threat to women’s sport."

