Meghan Markle mocks first time she curtseyed for the late Queen in new doc

Meghan Markle has recalled the first time she met the Queen in new Netflix documentary, Harry and Meghan.

The pair reportedly met over lunch and Meghan had 'no idea' how to curtsey, giving a grand, over-the-top impersonation as Harry looks on, unimpressed.

"Pleasure to meet you, your majesty", she jokes.

"How do you explain that you bow to your grandmother?", Harry adds.

Thankfully, Eugenie, Jack, and Fergie said she "did great" for a first-timer.

