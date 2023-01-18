After an evening of chaos on Match of the Day as a mysterious porn sound kept playing over the top of Gary Lineker - Newsnight also discovered their set was boobytrapped.

Kirsty Wark was going through the headlines when she discovered a phone had been taped to the desk.

"Oh god ok", she said, ripping it up and showing it to the camera. "That's all from us tonight, we're off to check the rest of the studio traps."

YouTuber, Daniel Jarvis, has claimed responsibility for the prank.

