Piers Morgan guest leaves viewers open-mouthed with 'joke' about Israel-Hamas war

Piers Morgan was forced to step in when a guest on his Talk TV show made a 'dark' joke surrounding the Israel-Hamas war.

Comedian, Bassem Youssef, spoke about how his wife's family is from Palestine, and that he hadn't heard from them 'in days' - but wasn't worried as he was 'used them being bombed and moving from one place to another'.

"They are very difficult people to kill. I know because I am married to one and I have tried many times", he continued, leaving Morgan in shock.

"I try to get to her every time, but she uses our kids as human shields."

