Teacher explains devastating reason 'poop buckets' are now normal in US classrooms

A teacher has shown the reality of 'poop buckets' kept in American classrooms in case of school shooting scenarios, in the wake of the Nashville school shooting.

Larry Lexicon shared the emotional video on TikTok, which had students shocked as he explained the contraption.

"Every classroom has a bucket like this because we go into lockdown, and we’re locked in our classrooms for extended periods of times while the situation is dealt with", he told students.

"When I first started teaching, we didn’t have these buckets."

