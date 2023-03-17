Family Feud contestant jokes about marriage before being arrested for wife's murder

A man suspected of the murder of his wife is going viral for the rather haunting answer he gave as a contestant during an episode of Family Feud just three years ago.

Timothy Bliefnick was accused of breaking into Rebecca Bliefnick's home (whom he had separated from), and shooting her in February 2023.

"What's the biggest mistake you made at your wedding?", host, Steve Harvey asks in the gameshow clip.

"Honey, I love you, but when I 'said I do'", he responds, before quickly adding: "Not my mistake, not my mistake – I love my wife."

His lawyer insists his client is innocent.



