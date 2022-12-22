Tucker Carlson says Zelensky was dressed like 'strip club manager' at White House

Tucker Carlson slammed Zelensky's choice of outfit during a visit to the White House yesterday (21 December), saying the Ukrainian president was dressed "like a strip club manager".

"Amazingly, no one threw him out, instead they did whatever he wanted", the Fox News host seethed of Zelensky "demanding money".

Zelensky visited President Biden in Washington DC to give updates on the Ukraine war, and plead with the US for more help in weapons to win it.

