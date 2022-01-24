Video

Keir Stamer says Boris Johnson has 'got to go' after reports of lockdown birthday party

Sir Keir Stamer has suggested Boris Johnson has "got to go" after reports claimed No 10 held a lockdown-breaking birthday party for the prime minister.

ITV News understands Carrie Johnson helped to arrange the event which was held on the afternoon of 19 June 2020 - Mr Johnson's birthday.

Up to 30 people are thought to have attended the event which is said to have been held in the Cabinet Room.

"The prime minister is a national distraction and he has got to go," Mr Starmer said, responding to the reports.

